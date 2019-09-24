christian benson

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Tennessee seeks execution dates for 9 death row inmates
Top Stories
Police still searching for motive for Virginia mass shooting
Camden Police and TBI looking for missing man
Ex-intelligence officer gets 10 years in espionage case
Judge plans to dismiss case on wages of immigrant detainees
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
Top Stories
Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
Top Stories
Gun store burglaries contribute to dangerous trend
Federal firearms charges on the rise as Nashville cracks down on gun crime
Metro police continue efforts to crack down on juveniles with guns
Mt. Juliet police step up in fight against stolen guns
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Back on track: Vanderbilt’s schedule eases up
Top Stories
Nate Davis closing in on first start for Titans
Domestic assault charge dismissed against Vols cornerback Bryce Thompson
WATCH: College Football AP Top 25 Poll Revealed
Darius and Dylan: Catching up with the Cavs rookies
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
christian benson
Police find explosive device in car of man who overdosed on drugs
Trending Stories
Bear photobombs wedding pictures in Gatlinburg
The South’s largest Christmas retailer coming to Mt. Juliet
Josh Turner’s road crew coping with long-distance recovery
Clarksville police: 50% percent increase in auto thefts and car break-ins
Police find explosive device in car of man who overdosed on drugs
Don't Miss
APNewsBreak: California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
Josh Turner’s road crew coping with long-distance recovery
Clarksville police: 50% percent increase in auto thefts and car break-ins
Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Lucky Ladd Farms
Police find explosive device in car of man who overdosed on drugs
Mother of Waffle House victim says “more urgency” needed about gun violence
Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen
Community Calendar