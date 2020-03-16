Chris Baumgartner

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
2020 NFL Draft to be closed to the public
Top Stories
Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting in North Nashville alley
Gov. Lee urges school districts across Tennessee to close
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
Video
Sources: Cyberattack on HHS meant to slow coronavirus response
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Vanderbilt baseball alum Infante share thoughts on COVID-19 and what it means for athletes
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Predators Nick Bonino speaks out about seriousness of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
NFL players ratify new Collective Bargaining Agreement
Titans agree to multi-year deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill
3rd NBA player tests positive for coronavirus
Perspective on the ‘unbelievably complicated’ decision to shut down March Madness
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
22
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence
1
of
/
22
Closings
Benton County Schools
2
of
/
22
Closings
Clarksville Christian School
3
of
/
22
Closings
Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
4
of
/
22
Closings
Clinton County Schools
5
of
/
22
Closings
Coffee County Schools
6
of
/
22
Closings
Cumberland County TN Schools
7
of
/
22
Closings
Hickman County Schools
8
of
/
22
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy
9
of
/
22
Closings
Manchester City Schools
10
of
/
22
Closings
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
11
of
/
22
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools
12
of
/
22
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville
13
of
/
22
Closings
Rutherford County Schools
14
of
/
22
Closings
School of Nashville Ballet
15
of
/
22
Closings
Smith County Schools
16
of
/
22
Closings
Sumner County Schools
17
of
/
22
Closings
TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon
18
of
/
22
Closings
Todd County Schools
19
of
/
22
Closings
Tullahoma City Schools
20
of
/
22
Closings
Westminster Presbyterian Church
21
of
/
22
Closings
Wilson County Schools
22
of
/
22
Chris Baumgartner
‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
2020 NFL Draft to be closed to the public
Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting in North Nashville alley
Gov. Lee urges school districts across Tennessee to close
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
Video
Sources: Cyberattack on HHS meant to slow coronavirus response
Tennessee State Parks remain throughout COVID-19 pandemic
Kentucky governor reports first coronavirus-related death in Commonwealth
Trending Stories
Nashville’s Broadway bars react to mayor’s mandate to close
Video
Gov. Lee urges school districts across Tennessee to close
‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
Video
How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus
Health board orders all bars in Davidson County to close amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Community Calendar