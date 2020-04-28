Child Porn

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Police investigating after man found shot in the chest at East Nashville apartment
Top Stories
Vanderbilt engineers continue work on ventilators to prepare for worst-case COVID-19 scenario
Video
Tennessee doctors warn against re-opening state too soon
Video
Nashville church leader working with high risk teens through pandemic
Video
Mail fraud suspect named Speedy Gonzalez arrested in Georgia
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
“Changing of the guard” for Titans leadership
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Emily Proud: 04.28.20
Video
Top Stories
Titans talk virtual off-season, unknowns of next season: ‘I’m just trying to control what I can control’
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Emily Proud: 04.27.20
Video
Pekka Rinne responds to NBA setting facility re-open date, progress for NHL
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 4.26.20
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Child Porn
Florida father of 7 arrested on 125 charges of child pornography, sheriff’s office says
Don't Miss
Police investigating after man found shot in the chest at East Nashville apartment
Vanderbilt engineers continue work on ventilators to prepare for worst-case COVID-19 scenario
Video
Tennessee doctors warn against re-opening state too soon
Video
Nashville church leader working with high risk teens through pandemic
Video
Mail fraud suspect named Speedy Gonzalez arrested in Georgia
Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 3rd resident death, 6th employee positive with COVID-19
Video
Nearly 600 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Bledsoe Co. Correctional Complex
Video
Trending Stories
Cumulative ‘heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nashville
Video
Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases
Video
Gov. Bill Lee to allow gyms to reopen in 89 counties on Friday
Video
Tennessee doctors warn against re-opening state too soon
Video
Mayor Cooper proposes property tax increase to help cover Nashville’s lost revenue