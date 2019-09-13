Charles Prince

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Worker injured in crash with semi-truck in Smyrna
Top Stories
‘This is childhood cancer’ Mom shares heart-wrenching photo of 4-year-old son with leukemia
THP investigates fatal crash involving farm tractor in Lincoln County
Man fighting vaping-related illness: ‘If I die, let somebody else live off of my mistake’
Police: Unhappy customer burns downtown McDonald’s employee with hot coffee
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Fifty-Forward program helps retired men do bold things
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Ole Smoky Moonshine
Top Stories
Clarksville: The Good, The Bad, The Future Town Hall
New business developments boom in Clarksville
Nashville’s neighbor to the north, Clarksville is a real estate gold mine
Diversity remains key to thriving Clarksville community
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Predators expectations are high as training camp opens up
Top Stories
Former NFL player Terrell Roberts shot and killed
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 3
Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces
VIDEO: Eddie George takes on GMN’s Jared
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Charles Prince
Police: Unhappy customer burns downtown McDonald’s employee with hot coffee
Trending Stories
Former cheerleader acquitted of killing newborn
Election Results: General Runoff Election September 12th, 2019
Worker injured in crash with semi-truck in Smyrna
Body found inside burning RV in Antioch
6 arrested after string of armed robberies in Nolensville
Don't Miss
Suspect sought in Hohenwald parking lot assault
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
Body found inside burning RV in Antioch
Memphis baby born on 9/11 at 9:11, weighing 9 lbs 11 oz
University of Tennessee condemns anti-semitic message painted on the Rock
Behind the scenes: Bringing young Vols fan’s DIY design to life
Former cheerleader acquitted of killing newborn
Community Calendar