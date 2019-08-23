Chad Morris

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Cyntoia Brown
Top Stories
Mass murder suspect enters ‘not guilty’ plea in Sumner County slayings
Top Stories
Alert issued for missing teenager in Sumner County
Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping
Lawmakers elect Sexton as Tennessee House Speaker
Police: Teen wounded in Bellevue parking lot shootout
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Behind the Scenes: Nissan plant adds clout to Nashville’s burgeoning export industry
Top Stories
Global economy, airport expansion will land Nashville more international flights
Top Stories
The new capital of the South: Nashville emerges as hot spot for foreign properties
Chamber of Commerce: International industry is key to Nashville’s success
Newsmaker: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO
Students thrive under Metro Schools’ EL program
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Derrick Henry still a possibility Sunday night against Steelers
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans A.J. Brown working on getting up to speed
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans’ Kevin Byard, wife welcome baby girl
Southeastern Stream Live: What to watch for this year in the SEC
Nashville Sounds ballpark to be renamed ‘First Horizon Park’
Patrick Chung, safety for New England Patriots indicted on cocaine possession charge
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Chad Morris
Razorbacks HC talks QBs, Trey Knox, after latest scrimmage
Trending Stories
Mass murder suspect enters ‘not guilty’ plea in Sumner County slayings
Alert issued for missing teenager in Sumner County
Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping
Lawmakers elect Sexton as Tennessee House Speaker
Police: Teen wounded in Bellevue parking lot shootout
Don't Miss
Mass murder suspect enters ‘not guilty’ plea in Sumner County slayings
Alert issued for missing teenager in Sumner County
Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping
Lawmakers elect Sexton as Tennessee House Speaker
Police: Teen wounded in Bellevue parking lot shootout
5-year-old boy reunites with stuffed animal left behind during trip
Arrest warrant issued in another ice cream-licking incident
Community Calendar