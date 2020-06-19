Center for Reproductive Rights

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Top Stories
Fellow night shift officers remember life of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza
Video
Top Stories
Sports Digital Extra with Kayla Anderson and guest Nick Kayal
Video
Young woman hopes to inspire addicts to seek help
Video
Hispanic leaders want police officers to wear body cams and answer to civilian review board
Video
Only On 2: Mayor Cooper discusses new policing model, process in search for new police chief
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
University of Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Sports Digital Extra with Kayla Anderson and guest Nick Kayal
Video
Top Stories
Players in multiple sports leagues test positive for COVID-19
WATCH: MLB player Tony Kemp introduces +1 Effect campaign, shares thoughts on MLB situation
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Kayla Anderson: 6.19.20
Video
Pruitt: Tennessee Vols have discussed wearing black jerseys to auction off for Black Lives Matter
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
“Reverse Parade” Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Center for Reproductive Rights
Lawsuit filed against the state of Tennessee over abortion law as COVID-19 cases rise
Don't Miss
Fellow night shift officers remember life of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza
Video
Sports Digital Extra with Kayla Anderson and guest Nick Kayal
Video
Young woman hopes to inspire addicts to seek help
Video
Hispanic leaders want police officers to wear body cams and answer to civilian review board
Video
Only On 2: Mayor Cooper discusses new policing model, process in search for new police chief
Video
Special session decision next week says Governor’s Lee’s office
Video
Off-duty police officer fights domestic violence suspect inside convenience store
Video
Trending Stories
Off-duty police officer fights domestic violence suspect inside convenience store
Video
Police looking for suspect who stole pain medication from Nashville pharmacy
Video
Police: 88-year-old liquor store owner charged after shooting suspected thief
Video
TDH reports record-high 1,188 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, statewide total up to 34,017
Only On 2: Mayor Cooper discusses new policing model, process in search for new police chief
Video