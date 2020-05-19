Caylin Watson

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Top Stories
Home sales drop by 15 percent, experts expect rebound in June
Top Stories
Gallatin teen with tourniquet helps save crash victim’s arm
Official: 2 people at AT&T Building test positive for COVID-19
MNPD: Uber Eats driver stabbed multiple times, suspect arrested
Nashville business owner sues city, state over COVID-19 restrictions
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
NFL facilities begin to reopen, Titans still closed
Top Stories
Belmont strength coach gets creative with at-home workouts
Video
Top Stories
NFHS releases guidance document to re-open high school athletics across the nation
Older college coaches more at-risk for severe illness from COVID-19
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Emily Proud and Buck Reising of A to Z Sports: 05.18.20
Video
Opinion: The Last Dance left a lasting impression on sports fans across the globe
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Official: 2 people at AT&T Building test positive for COVID-19
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
TDH reports 305 deaths, 18,378 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
Caylin Watson
South Carolina mother accused of setting car on fire with 14-month-old son inside
Don't Miss
Environmentalists concerned about increase in single-use plastics during pandemic
Home sales drop by 15 percent, experts expect rebound in June
Gallatin teen with tourniquet helps save crash victim’s arm
Official: 2 people at AT&T Building test positive for COVID-19
MNPD: Uber Eats driver stabbed multiple times, suspect arrested
Nashville business owner sues city, state over COVID-19 restrictions
Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame is selling leopard-print face masks
Trending Stories
Metro Health Dept. ‘heatmaps’ show concentration of COVID-19 in Nashville
Nashville business owner sues city, state over COVID-19 restrictions
Victims of random Nashville machete attack suffered ‘dozens of slashing, hacking wounds’
Video
Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others
TDH reports 305 deaths, 18,378 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee