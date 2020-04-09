Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Nashville 9-year-old sews masks for health care workers
Video
Top Stories
Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County
CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates
Video
Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee reach 112K+
Cleveland police officers issued ponchos to use as protection during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Cory Curtis: Pre Draft NFL Power Rankings
Top Stories
Predators say ‘thank you’ with a cup of joe — 2000 of them
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Kayla Anderson: 4.8.20
Video
WATCH: Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin recognizing local heroes in a creative way
Video
WATCH: Catching up with new Nashville Sounds manager Darwin Barney
Video
Mock Draft roundup, who do the Titans take at #29
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
18
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Bedford County Schools
1
of
/
18
Closings
Carroll County Schools
2
of
/
18
Closings
Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
3
of
/
18
Closings
Coffee County Schools
4
of
/
18
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools
5
of
/
18
Closings
Dickson County Schools
6
of
/
18
Closings
Humphreys County Schools
7
of
/
18
Closings
Manchester City Schools
8
of
/
18
Closings
Rutherford County Schools
9
of
/
18
Closings
Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center
10
of
/
18
Closings
Smith County Schools
11
of
/
18
Closings
Stewart County Schools
12
of
/
18
Closings
Sumner County Schools
13
of
/
18
Closings
Todd County Schools
14
of
/
18
Closings
WeGo Bus
15
of
/
18
Closings
WeGo Regional Bus
16
of
/
18
Closings
WeGo Star
17
of
/
18
Closings
Williamson County Schools
18
of
/
18
CarMax
CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates
Video
Don't Miss
Nashville 9-year-old sews masks for health care workers
Video
Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County
CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates
Video
Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee reach 112K+
Cleveland police officers issued ponchos to use as protection during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Middle Tennesseans work to ‘flatten the curve’
Video
More than 330,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide
Video
Trending Stories
Tennesseans may have to wait for federal unemployment benefits
Video
Kentucky orders new shopping restrictions as virus cases rise
Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County
Georgia bar removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to walls for unemployed staff
Video
‘Heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Davidson County