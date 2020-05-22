car burglaries

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Top Stories
Gatlinburg Skybridge reopens, waves massive American Flag for Memorial Day
Video
Top Stories
New York family stays virtually connected with mom in nursing home
Wisconsin DHS records fewest new positive cases in almost a week
As restrictions ease, Nashvillians flock to Percy Priest to enjoy Memorial Day sunshine
Authorities rescue man trapped in 30-foot ravine in Rutherford County
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
NHL to begin small-group voluntary training
Video
Top Stories
Universities not on same page as college football faces toughest challenge
Video
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: May 23, 2020
Video
WATCH: Austin Martin talks about his time spent at Vanderbilt and how he’s gearing up for the MLB Draft
Video
Report: NBA in talks to resume play at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: May 22, 2020
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
TN Strong
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TDH reports 338 deaths, 20,607 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
car burglaries
Police say car burglaries are becoming more brazen in Middle Tennessee
Video
Don't Miss
Gatlinburg Skybridge reopens, waves massive American Flag for Memorial Day
Video
New York family stays virtually connected with mom in nursing home
Wisconsin DHS records fewest new positive cases in almost a week
As restrictions ease, Nashvillians flock to Percy Priest to enjoy Memorial Day sunshine
Authorities rescue man trapped in 30-foot ravine in Rutherford County
TDH reports 338 deaths, 20,607 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video
Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross to host multi-city blood drive
Trending Stories
Country artist Morgan Wallen arrested after incident at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk
Video
Nashville enters Phase Two of city’s reopening plan Monday
Video
2 charged with making pornographic movies on federal land in Stewart County
Video
TDH reports 338 deaths, 20,607 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video
Kentucky State Police issues AMBER Alert for twin girls