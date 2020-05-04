Cannon County Emergency Management

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Kentucky police find dead dogs and cats in shelter’s freezer
Top Stories
Driver, passenger injured when tree falls on ATV in Cannon County
Woman accused of licking hands, touching items in grocery store arrested
Video
Study: ‘Quarantine fatigue’ behind drop in social distancing among Nashville residents
Video
Monday marks 50 years since Kent State massacre
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
How much would it cost to keep Corey Davis?
Top Stories
NCAA releases fall sports plan for return of college sports
Video
Top Stories
Vols land two more, rise to #2 in Rivals recruiting rankings
WATCH: Pro Athletes finding competitive edge at home with Peloton
Video
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 5.2.20
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cannon County Emergency Management
Driver, passenger injured when tree falls on ATV in Cannon County
Don't Miss
Kentucky police find dead dogs and cats in shelter’s freezer
Driver, passenger injured when tree falls on ATV in Cannon County
Woman accused of licking hands, touching items in grocery store arrested
Video
Study: ‘Quarantine fatigue’ behind drop in social distancing among Nashville residents
Video
Monday marks 50 years since Kent State massacre
Dolly Parton named Tennessean of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
Trending Stories
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee
Video
Spring Hill firefighter killed in Sunday storm
Video
Thousands remain without electricity after powerful storms in Middle Tennessee
Video
Widespread damage reported across Middle Tennessee ahead of more storms Monday
Video
Study: ‘Quarantine fatigue’ behind drop in social distancing among Nashville residents
Video