Campbellsville Pike

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Titans fans gearing up for big game against Ravens
Top Stories
‘Wolf Moon’ kicks off first of 13 full moons in 2020
Company that runs Metro’s Juvenile Justice Center faces scrutiny
Third former Juvenile Detention Center employee charged in connection with escape of four teens
Family wants answers in murder of Nashville truck driver
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Behind the Badge: The emotional impact of drawing an officer’s gun
Top Stories
Behind the Badge: The ‘calling’ to help make a difference
Top Stories
Behind the Badge: What officers are thinking during high-speed pursuits
Behind the Badge: Officers specialize in unpredictability
Behind the Badge: Domestic calls are the most unpredictable, volatile
Behind the Badge: Manhunts often ‘95% boredom and 5% adrenaline rush’
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans Playoff Fever Coverage
Top Stories
Titans fans gearing up for big game against Ravens
Top Stories
Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey retires from coaching
Titans and Vikings continued success of sixth-seeds
WATCH: Mariota helps Titans prepare for Ravens offense
WATCH- Titans recent Injury Report, Raymond full participant
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Campbellsville Pike
Firefighters battle hay bale fire in Maury County
Don't Miss
2 men charged with reckless homicide in death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol
Behind the Badge: Officers specialize in unpredictability
VIDEO: Police search for driver who hit man in Midtown
PHOTOS: News 2 Gives Back Behind The Badge
Family of Shelbyville pastor ‘held hostage in India’ is holding onto hope
Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey retires from coaching
Vintage wine bar, coffee shop to join new mixed-use development in Cool Springs
Trending Stories
Warrant: Teen wounded in Williamson County shooting played dead to survive
Christian rapper TobyMac releases song, video dedicated to late son
Sheriff: Woman punched boyfriend in the face twice for leaving dog in the rain
Rough weather expected Saturday across Middle Tennessee
Warrant: Father identified suspect in murder of Hermitage truck driver on Memphis interstate
Community Calendar