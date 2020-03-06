Cadbury Eggs

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Tracking Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Search for Evelyn Boswell
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
NRA firearms auction at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum nixed
Top Stories
Deja Vu Showgirls donating bottled water to tornado victims
2-legged dog named ‘Lieutenant Dan’ a finalist to be Cadbury bunny
Basement East hit by EF-3 tornado, ‘I Believe In Nashville’ mural remains
Video
Trump tours Cookeville, makes stop at local church
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Former students, teacher recall tornado racing toward Station Camp High School
Video
Top Stories
“Super Tuesday” tornado outbreak brings back haunting memories for survivors
Video
Top Stories
Macon County family describes being hit by EF-1 tornado
Video
Letters from student victims to their principal after elementary school bombing uncovered after 63 years
Video
Family calls Arrington water rescue scariest moment of their lives
Video
Lawrence County family recounts terrifying moments during early February storm outbreak
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Information to help local sports teams aid tornado relief
Top Stories
WATCH: Vrabel, Titans come together to help North Nashville area hit by tornado
Video
Top Stories
Juuse Saros and Predators shut out Stars 2-0
WATCH: Predators react to tornadoes, come together to help community
Video
Sounds donate $100,000 to help aid tornado relief
Former Titans QB Kerry Collins help with cleanup after tornado outbreak
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
8
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Franklin Special School District
1
of
/
8
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy
2
of
/
8
Closings
Montessori of Franklin
3
of
/
8
Closings
Smith County Schools
4
of
/
8
Closings
WeGo Bus
5
of
/
8
Closings
WeGo Regional Bus
6
of
/
8
Closings
WeGo Star
7
of
/
8
Closings
Williamson County Schools
8
of
/
8
Cadbury Eggs
2-legged dog named ‘Lieutenant Dan’ a finalist to be Cadbury bunny
Don't Miss
NRA firearms auction at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum nixed
Deja Vu Showgirls donating bottled water to tornado victims
2-legged dog named ‘Lieutenant Dan’ a finalist to be Cadbury bunny
Basement East hit by EF-3 tornado, ‘I Believe In Nashville’ mural remains
Video
Trump tours Cookeville, makes stop at local church
Video
Donelson couple narrowly escapes tornado as brick wall caves in
Video
Storm surveys add tornadoes in Humphreys and Cumberland Counties
Trending Stories
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
PHOTOS: These are the victims of the deadly Middle Tennessee tornadoes
How to help: Donations, volunteers needed following Nashville tornado
Video
BNA addresses first coronavirus case in Tennessee
Video
Household members of first Coronavirus case in TN test negative
Community Calendar