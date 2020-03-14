Brookway Drive

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Putnam County Boy Scouts honor tornado victims with Courthouse memorial
Top Stories
Perspective on the ‘unbelievably complicated’ decision to shut down March Madness
Video
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus
Metro Nashville student tests positive for coronavirus
Vanderbilt undergraduate student tests positive for coronavirus, self-isolating off campus
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Perspective on the ‘unbelievably complicated’ decision to shut down March Madness
Video
Top Stories
Opinion: NCAA premature in cancelling spring sports, impacts baseball in a big way
Top Stories
Preds season ticket holders will get money back if season is canceled
NHL, Predators press pause on season, focus on self-isolating
UFC to fight on; Dana White says sports world is “panicking”
Orange & White game postponed, all SEC sporting events pushed back to April 15
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
15
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Benton County Schools
1
of
/
15
Closings
Clarksville Christian School
2
of
/
15
Closings
Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
3
of
/
15
Closings
Clinton County Schools
4
of
/
15
Closings
First Baptist Fairview
5
of
/
15
Closings
First Presbyterian Church in Nashville
6
of
/
15
Closings
Grace Center in Franklin
7
of
/
15
Closings
Key-Stewart UMC
8
of
/
15
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy
9
of
/
15
Closings
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
10
of
/
15
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville
11
of
/
15
Closings
Rutherford County Schools
12
of
/
15
Closings
School of Nashville Ballet
13
of
/
15
Closings
Westminster Presbyterian Church
14
of
/
15
Closings
Wilson County Schools
15
of
/
15
Brookway Drive
14-year-old boy dies after drive-by shooting near Brick Church Pike
Video
Don't Miss
Putnam County Boy Scouts honor tornado victims with Courthouse memorial
Perspective on the ‘unbelievably complicated’ decision to shut down March Madness
Video
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus
Metro Nashville student tests positive for coronavirus
Vanderbilt undergraduate student tests positive for coronavirus, self-isolating off campus
CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX
Couple with Nashville ties entertains neighborhood in Italy amid coronavirus quarantine
Video
Trending Stories
Metro Nashville student tests positive for coronavirus
Maps show path and destruction of Middle Tennessee tornadoes
CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Video
Number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County rises to 14
Video
Gov. Lee closes Capitol, halts state travel over coronavirus
Community Calendar