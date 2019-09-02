Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
The Latest: Police: Gunman fired from job before shooting
Top Stories
Authorities recover 4 bodies near California dive-boat fire
Pruitt: There’s no ‘dust you sprinkle’ to fix Tennessee’s issues
A look inside the Broadwest development
The Community Foundation establishes The Music City Way Fund in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Clarksville in the midst of dramatic change
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Jack Daniel’s
Top Stories
Middle Tenn. man living with rare genetic disease wants to help others live their best life
Behind the Scenes: Nissan plant adds clout to Nashville’s burgeoning export industry
Global economy, airport expansion will land Nashville more international flights
The new capital of the South: Nashville emerges as hot spot for foreign properties
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Pruitt: There’s no ‘dust you sprinkle’ to fix Tennessee’s issues
Top Stories
WATCH: Turron Davenport shares thoughts on Titans’ 53-man roster
WATCH: Vols players react to upset, “They did everything we didn’t see on tape”
Titans add Woodside, 8 others to practice squad
No. 3 Georgia routs Vanderbilt 30-6 in rare SEC road opener
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates
Broadwest
A look inside the Broadwest development
The Community Foundation establishes The Music City Way Fund in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Trending Stories
Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled after products deemed unfit for human consumption
Hurricane Dorian pummels Bahamas with Category 5 assault
Arkansas dispatcher under fire after 911 call released
Missing child in Dickson found safe
19-year-old critically injured in fall from pick-up truck in Clarksville
Don't Miss
Cutting it close: Florida’s fate may be a matter of miles
Police: Woman shot multiple times south of downtown Nashville
Police unsure why man went on West Texas shooting rampage
Father pleads for answers three years after son shot and killed on Ellington Parkway
The Latest: Georgia gov orders mandatory coastal evacuations
Nashville area first-responders head to coast to help with Hurricane Dorian
Clarksville in the midst of dramatic change
Community Calendar