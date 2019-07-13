Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Newsfeed Now
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
As storm moved in, 1 couple moved up their wedding ceremony
Top Stories
Plush’s Pix for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Art of the Craft: Southern Grist Brewing
Tullahoma man arrested in connection to fentanyl related overdose deaths
Clarksville teen saves grandmother from falling victim to Facebook scam
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
JJ Bleday is officially a Miami Marlin
Top Stories
Matt Duchene and Nashville, A Perfect Pair
Top Stories
Vanderbilt basketball gets head start under Stackhouse
Caleb Plant to defend title in memory of his mother
Former Titan, Vol Albert Haynesworth says he needs kidney transplant
Tennessee Titans Host 7 on 7 Tournament, Lineman Challenge
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
breweries
Art of the Craft: Southern Grist Brewing
Trending Stories
As storm moved in, 1 couple moved up their wedding ceremony
WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Barry approaches landfall
What the Tech? The rising cost of cord cutting
Plush’s Pix for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Art of the Craft: Southern Grist Brewing
Don't Miss
As storm moved in, 1 couple moved up their wedding ceremony
Plush’s Pix for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Art of the Craft: Southern Grist Brewing
Tullahoma man arrested in connection to fentanyl related overdose deaths
Clarksville teen saves grandmother from falling victim to Facebook scam
Dramatic dashcam footage shows terrifying moments of chase, officer-involved shooting
Hamilton County deputies placed on leave after using ‘excessive force’ on suspect
Community Calendar