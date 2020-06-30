Brent Paul Moon

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Top Stories
Rare fish rescued in Bonnet Carre’ Spillway
Video
Top Stories
Trump cracks down on vandalism of controversial statues
Video
Metro police arrest man on grand jury indictment for death of another man
Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to change Mississippi state flag
‘Man in Mask’ wants you to wear a mask
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
BMI Jam Sessions
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: June 30, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Minor League baseball season cancelled
Top Stories
Tennessee high school football season delayed by state order
TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
What’s happening on West End? Why the Commodores have been quiet
Video
High School Football in limbo with Governor’s decision
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
July 4th Celebration
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Radar
Brent Paul Moon
Authorities: Tullahoma man charged with homicide following Franklin County shooting
Don't Miss
Rare fish rescued in Bonnet Carre’ Spillway
Video
Trump cracks down on vandalism of controversial statues
Video
Metro police arrest man on grand jury indictment for death of another man
Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to change Mississippi state flag
‘Man in Mask’ wants you to wear a mask
Video
Authorities raid Hickman County home for drugs
Video
New laws Wednesday include driving changes for ‘slow pokes’
Video
Trending Stories
New laws Wednesday include driving changes for ‘slow pokes’
Video
New video shows conditions of home where child found locked in cage, 700 animals abused
Video
Business publicly defies mask mandate in Davidson County, using choice words on signage
Video
Governor Lee extends State of Emergency through August 29
Video
TDH reports 1,212 new COVID-19 cases, 43,509 total, 604 deaths in Tennessee