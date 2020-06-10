Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Top Stories
CrossFit CEO resigns over insensitive George Floyd tweet
Video
Top Stories
Investigators: Kentucky barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle
4 ‘Vanderpump’ regulars ousted over slurs, racial profiling
Bedford County residents to pray for families facing eviction
East Tennessee tattoo artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
NASCAR bringing fans back to races
Top Stories
Volunteers begin voluntary workouts in Knoxville
Top Stories
Nashville interested in hosting NFL Draft again, eyeing 2024 or 2025
‘Adopt a minor leaguer’ helps players in need financially, emotionally
Video
Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson wants City of Portland to apologize for 1997 profiling
Video
Jurrell Casey says Titans threw him away ‘like a piece of trash’
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Second Harvest Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bravo
4 ‘Vanderpump’ regulars ousted over slurs, racial profiling
Don't Miss
CrossFit CEO resigns over insensitive George Floyd tweet
Video
Investigators: Kentucky barbecue cook killed by National Guard rifle
4 ‘Vanderpump’ regulars ousted over slurs, racial profiling
Bedford County residents to pray for families facing eviction
East Tennessee tattoo artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Video
‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’
Capitol protest planned to call for removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust
Video
Trending Stories
Body camera footage shows man drown as Winchester police standby
Video
Metro Council members to file resolution calling for resignation of Nashville police chief
Video
‘Heatmaps’ show concentration of active, total cases COVID-19 in Nashville
Capitol protest planned to call for removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust
Video
Cracker Barrel testing sale of alcohol for first time ever
Video