Brandon Darnold

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic pursuit of Sumner Co. escaped inmate
Top Stories
Camper recounts close bear encounter at Great Smoky Mountains shelter
Haunted car wash in Ohio creating shiny, clean scares
Community raising concern over possible unmarked cemetery at Florida high school
North Carolina teacher accused of placing student in trash
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Car thefts, burglaries and youth crime top list of crime trends in Murfreesboro
Top Stories
WATCH: Town Hall from Murfreesboro City Hall
Top Stories
Murfeesboro 2035 plan is a roadmap to the future
Rutherford County ranked 3rd best place to live in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Mayor: ‘The best part of this city is the people’
Newsmaker: Growth in Rutherford County Schools
Watch News 2 Live
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Previewing Titans vs. Chargers with Cory Curtis
Top Stories
49ers’ French bulldog is NFL’s 1st-ever emotional support dog
Opinion: Alabama-Tennessee rivalry more than result
WATCH: Titans confidence is bent, not broken
WATCH: Vols ready for Bama, despite being a big underdog
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Brandon Darnold
Trauma doctors fight proposed change to helmet laws
Trending Stories
WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic pursuit of Sumner Co. escaped inmate
Shooting victim had order of protection against suspect, ex-boyfriend only a week ago
North Carolina teacher accused of placing student in trash
Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show
Rutherford County ranked 3rd best place to live in Tennessee
Don't Miss
WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic pursuit of Sumner Co. escaped inmate
Camper recounts close bear encounter at Great Smoky Mountains shelter
Haunted car wash in Ohio creating shiny, clean scares
Community raising concern over possible unmarked cemetery at Florida high school
North Carolina teacher accused of placing student in trash
Second honky tonks burglaries suspect arrested
WATCH: Portland HS coach disarms student
Community Calendar