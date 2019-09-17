bowling green police department

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Man enters guilty plea of reckless homicide following 12-year-old’s death
Top Stories
Worker who herded people out before explosion is called hero
Purdue Pharma to stay in business as bankruptcy unfolds
Facebook to train AI systems using police video
Texas School for the Deaf wins new football equipment, message from Peyton Manning
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Guns stolen from cars becomes daunting crime trend
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Old Glory Distilling Co.
Top Stories
Fifty-Forward program helps retired men do bold things
Art of the Craft: Ole Smoky Moonshine
Clarksville: The Good, The Bad, The Future Town Hall
New business developments boom in Clarksville
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Vanderbilt loses 3 players for season
Top Stories
Tennessee-Florida: Take a tour of ‘The Swamp’
Vols player Jeremy Banks arrested on active warrant
After hottest home game, Titans face short week
Mariota & Butler both land on Titans injury report
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
bowling green police department
Kentucky woman found in person’s trunk at Millersville gas station
Burn bans put in place in Middle Tennessee
Trending Stories
Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Green Beret from Tennessee killed in action in Afghanistan
Police: Glencliff High School student kidnapped from school by MS-13 member
Progress reported in contract talks between GM, union
Undocumented MS-13 gang member arrested after car crash
Don't Miss
Metro patrol car hit during burglary investigation in Antioch
Wounded soldiers to embark on 101-mile bike ride
Police: Woman drunk on red wine crashes into Goodlettsville gas pump
Teens arrested following smash-and-grab burglary at South Nashville Mapco
Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain
Community college student travels more than 200 miles every weekend to attend class
Newlyweds surprise injured grandma that couldn’t make wedding
Community Calendar