Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
Top Stories
TWRA: Victim identified in Giles County creek drowning
Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
Video
Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 4.26.20
Top Stories
‘Aloha’ means goodbye and hello for the Titans at QB
Top Stories
Titans brass find special moments with family amid chaos of at-home drafting
Video
WATCH: Executive VP of Operations says NFL is working on reasonable, responsible plans for upcoming season
Video
Titans wrap up draft with three picks on day 3
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 4.25.20
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 33 residents test positive for COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
TWRA: Victim identified in Giles County creek drowning
Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
Video
Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate
Pursuit suspect found hiding along Harpeth River in Cheatham County
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
Some Tennessee restaurants prepare to reopen Monday, others remain closed
Video
‘You are a miracle’: Home care is new front in virus fight
City leaders release 4-phase ‘roadmap’ for reopening Nashville
Video