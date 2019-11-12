Bonnie Marlar

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Warrant: Rutherford County principal, teacher dragged 10-year-old by feet
Top Stories
4-year-old girl facing 43rd surgery
Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s answer
President Carter undergoes brain surgery with ‘no complications’
Krispy Kreme offering new pie-themed doughnuts in honor of Thanksgiving
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Frankie Ballard ‘excited, nervous’ to co-host CMA Awards red carpet special
Top Stories
Exhibits at Tennessee State Museum highlight veterans from the Volunteer State
Top Stories
Veterans share experiences in News 2 special report
FiftyForward Card Crusaders gearing up for holiday season with greeting cards
Encountering the Bell Witch
Mystery surrounds historic old state prison in Nashville
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
At 5-5 Titans in familiar territory
Top Stories
Lewan brutally honest about his penalties
Delanie Walker expects to play after bye week
WATCH: Keys to the Titans big win over Kansas City
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes’ return beating Chiefs 35-32
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Austin Peay St. University
1
of
/
9
Closings
Christian County Schools
2
of
/
9
Closings
Franklin County Schools
3
of
/
9
Closings
Hillwood Playcare
4
of
/
9
Closings
Macon Christian Academy
5
of
/
9
Closings
Macon County Schools
6
of
/
9
Closings
Nashville State Com. College-Clarksville
7
of
/
9
Closings
St. Joseph School
8
of
/
9
Closings
United Christian Academy
9
of
/
9
Bonnie Marlar
Warrant: Rutherford County principal, teacher dragged 10-year-old by feet
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Police find man dead on interstate overpass in Johnson City
Deer jumps through Knoxville medical center window
New Nashville affordable housing complex accepting applications
ASCAP Awards honors songwriters, publishers ahead of CMA Awards
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
School closings, delays across Middle Tennessee, Kentucky
Animal thought to be extinct seen for first time in 30 years
Trending Stories
Warrant: Rutherford County principal, teacher dragged 10-year-old by feet
School closings, delays across Middle Tennessee, Kentucky
New Nashville affordable housing complex accepting applications
Man: Slashing ‘Baby Trump’ was matter of good versus evil
Videos show confrontation at Columbia Popeyes that led to woman’s assault
Community Calendar