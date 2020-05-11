Bonnie Lewis

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Lynchburg remembers Little Richard: ‘He spent his last years spreading Christianity’
Video
Top Stories
Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans
Suspect in custody after domestic-related homicide in Clarksville
Tennessee National Guard plans statewide flyover Tuesday for health workers
Trump advisers cite need to stop ‘permanent’ economic toll
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson & Emily Proud: 05.10.20
Video
Top Stories
Vols add two more to dominant recruiting class
Top Stories
‘Who am I?’ Athletes battle depression, anxiety with sports on pause
Video
Reports- NHL eyeing two different plans to resume play
Testing needed for a sports return, but more complicated than that
Video
Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bonnie Lewis
Lynchburg remembers Little Richard: ‘He spent his last years spreading Christianity’
Video
Don't Miss
Lynchburg remembers Little Richard: ‘He spent his last years spreading Christianity’
Video
Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans
Suspect in custody after domestic-related homicide in Clarksville
Tennessee National Guard plans statewide flyover Tuesday for health workers
Trump advisers cite need to stop ‘permanent’ economic toll
Video
Visitors flock to Smoky Mountains park on reopening day
Video
Georgia AG requests federal probe in handling of Arbery case
Video
Trending Stories
Nashville restaurants not reopening say half capacity won’t make profit
Video
Lynchburg remembers Little Richard: ‘He spent his last years spreading Christianity’
Video
Some Nashville restaurants choose not to reopen dining rooms under Phase One
Video
Nashville begins Phase One of reopening Monday
Video
Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92
Video