Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
Virginia parents sentenced to 20 years after infant daughter dies of heroin, cocaine overdose
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas police officer volunteers for “daddy-daughter dance”
Sending military-style border units to ‘sanctuary cities’ a White House scare tactic, advocates say
Video
She won’t participate in Wednesday’s presidential debate, but Tulsi Gabbard isn’t giving up
Video
Putnam County mother suing closed East TN youth facility; alleges son was raped
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Child sex crime investigators in Tennessee face never-ending task
Video
Top Stories
Antique collector inspires a new generation of musicians
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee’s Hidden History: Special Report
Video
Crime in School: Special Report
Video
Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools
Video
Wilson County Schools remains vigilant against guns on campus
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
NASCAR safety innovations helped saved Ryan Newman’s life
Video
Top Stories
VOTE for TSU senior Emmanuel Egbuta to go to College Slam Dunk Championship
Video
Top Stories
Ryan Newman remains in serious condition after scary crash at Daytona 500
WATCH: Stackhouse adds a woman’s touch to Vanderbilt men’s basketball
Video
Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house
WATCH: Vanderbilt golfer John Augenstein gets invite to The Masters
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Community Calendar
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bomb
Teen shares discovery of live mortar in Wilson County
Video
Don't Miss
Virginia parents sentenced to 20 years after infant daughter dies of heroin, cocaine overdose
Video
Arkansas police officer volunteers for “daddy-daughter dance”
Sending military-style border units to ‘sanctuary cities’ a White House scare tactic, advocates say
Video
She won’t participate in Wednesday’s presidential debate, but Tulsi Gabbard isn’t giving up
Video
Putnam County mother suing closed East TN youth facility; alleges son was raped
Video
Teen shares discovery of live mortar in Wilson County
Video
Spring flooding forecast: Will we see a repeat of last year?
Video
Trending Stories
Drug house compared to an illicit pawnshop where stolen goods traded for hard drugs
Video
New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words
Video
MTSU-developed CBD formula hits store shelves
Video
Tennessee inmate moved to death watch ahead of scheduled execution
Video
Teen shares discovery of live mortar in Wilson County
Video
Community Calendar