Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Harry, Meghan to quit royal jobs, give up ‘highness’ titles
Top Stories
Corcoran State Prison inmate kills convicted child molester during attack, officals say
Tennessee Titans riding Henry to the finish line
Chiefs’ Frank Clark on Derrick Henry: “I see no difficulty in tackling him.”
Stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry a goal for Chiefs
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Local barber gives back to school kids with free haircuts
Top Stories
WATCH: Behind the Badge
Top Stories
Behind the Badge: The emotional impact of drawing an officer’s gun
Behind the Badge: The ‘calling’ to help make a difference
Behind the Badge: What officers are thinking during high-speed pursuits
Behind the Badge: Officers specialize in unpredictability
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Tennessee Titans riding Henry to the finish line
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Frank Clark on Derrick Henry: “I see no difficulty in tackling him.”
Top Stories
Stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry a goal for Chiefs
THROWBACK: City weighs in on potential names for now-Titans
104.5 Radio hosts describe long treacherous journey to Kansas City
Titans continue to be ‘red hot’ in the Red Zone
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Allen County Schools
Bluffton
Bluffton Officer fired after allegedly having sex with a suspect
Don't Miss
Harry, Meghan to quit royal jobs, give up ‘highness’ titles
Corcoran State Prison inmate kills convicted child molester during attack, officals say
Tennessee Titans riding Henry to the finish line
Chiefs’ Frank Clark on Derrick Henry: “I see no difficulty in tackling him.”
Stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry a goal for Chiefs
Car slides off Missouri road and ends up balanced on utility cable; driver unscathed
Coming around again: Famous ice disk seems to be re-forming
Trending Stories
Sumner Co. drug agents bust major Heroin dealer in Hendersonville raid
Remote Irish island looking for 2 people to relocate and run its coffee shop
Convicted murderer released from jail in Hamilton County
Sold for sex at 10 years old, local sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Nashville prepares to host Titans watch party in downtown Nashville
Community Calendar