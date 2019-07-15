Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Top Stories
Nashville tech industry ‘open for business,’ hiring for high-paying jobs
Top Stories
Now Hiring: Business booms in Montgomery County
Top Stories
Hot hotel industry creates career opportunities across Nashville
Schools, employers preparing for projected nursing shortage
Now Hiring: 3 tips to landing your next job
Despite booming market, Nashville still experiences job turnover
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Live Newscasts
Sports
Tennessee Titans
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Top Stories
Derrick Morgan announces retirement
Top Stories
Opinion: Baseball isn’t dying, but it needs reviving
WATCH: Sports Digital Extra- ‘Best of the Week’
Djokovic edges Federer in 5 sets for 5th Wimbledon trophy
Garrison Mathews splashes into NBA Summer League
Community
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
More
Meet the Team
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. says he hopes to work with legislature to change law about Nathan Bedford Forrest Day
Blue Water Navy Act
Decades after service, 100K Vietnam veterans will get benefits they’ve been fighting for
Trending Stories
POLL: Do you agree with Gov Lee’s approach on the Forrest issues?
Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture warns plant owners of harmful water mold
Gov. Lee says he hopes to change law that calls for annual Nathan Bedford Forrest Day
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days
Don't Miss
‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ casting in Nashville
Trade agreement provision affecting drug prices could be a sticking point
POLL: Do you agree with Gov Lee’s approach on the Forrest issues?
All states represented at annual Made in America event
Gov. Lee says he hopes to change law that calls for annual Nathan Bedford Forrest Day
Newsfeed Now for July 15: Flooding in the South; Deputy tackles suspect
Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries
Community Calendar