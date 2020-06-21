Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Top Stories
Newspaper investigating after full-page ad runs claiming nuclear attack by Islam on Nashville
Top Stories
Black Sabbath is selling Black Lives Matter shirts and donating all the proceeds to the movement
If you’re firing up the grill this Father’s Day, avoid these recalled meats and veggies
TDH reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 35,102 total, 526 deaths in Tennessee
Authorities: 1 airlifted to Nashville hospital following Christian County crash
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Racing returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on June 27
Video
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: June 20, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Ford Ice Centers reopen with limited programs, enhanced safety
Video
NFLPA asks players to stop working out together
MLB won’t agree to players’ latest offer, sticking to 60 games
University of Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
“Reverse Parade” Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TDH reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 35,102 total, 526 deaths in Tennessee
Live Now
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Interactive Radar
Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath is selling Black Lives Matter shirts and donating all the proceeds to the movement
Don't Miss
Newspaper investigating after full-page ad runs claiming nuclear attack by Islam on Nashville
Black Sabbath is selling Black Lives Matter shirts and donating all the proceeds to the movement
If you’re firing up the grill this Father’s Day, avoid these recalled meats and veggies
TDH reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 35,102 total, 526 deaths in Tennessee
Authorities: 1 airlifted to Nashville hospital following Christian County crash
Nashville comedy club closes temporarily after actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19
5 sent to the hospital after shooting in downtown Austin
Video