Bill Griffey

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
Video
Top Stories
Metro police ask public for help in search for hit and run driver
COVID-19 affecting illegal drug activity across the country
Video
Nashville Public Library offering online resources amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Tennessee House leader predicts the decision of businesses re-opening within a week
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Virtual prospect meetings ‘really good’ for Titans vetting process
Video
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily’s Mock Draft: 4.19.20
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: ‘Be the Light’ shines across Tennessee, honoring Class of 2020
Video
TSU, Ravenwood football product collects chips as he readies for NFL
Video
ESPN’s unique NFL Draft broadcast – ‘I’ve never been a part of anything like this’
Video
WATCH- ESPN’s Trey Wingo talks virtual NFL Draft and Titans first round selection
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bill Griffey
Tennessee representative urges governor to lift restrictions, reopen businesses immediately
Video
Don't Miss
Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
Video
Metro police ask public for help in search for hit and run driver
COVID-19 affecting illegal drug activity across the country
Video
Nashville Public Library offering online resources amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Tennessee House leader predicts the decision of businesses re-opening within a week
Video
LIVE: President Trump, White House hold coronavirus briefing
Video
Tennessee State Parks to reopen most parks starting Friday, April 24
Trending Stories
Governor Lee: TN ‘Safer at Home’ order to expire April 30, phased reopening next week
Tom Lester, ‘Green Acres’ star, dies at 81 at Nashville home
Metro Health Dept. reports 1,903 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
10-year-old child throat slashed after video game argument in Lewis County
Video
Sumner County mayor extends Declaration of Emergency due to COVID-19