Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
Over a dozen roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding
Video
Top Stories
Baby dies after infection from mold in hospital operating room
Video
Michelle Obama to have second elementary school named after her
Video
Family devastated over fake GoFundMe for child with cancer
Gerber launches national search for next ‘Spokesbaby’
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Antique collector inspires a new generation of musicians
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee’s Hidden History: Special Report
Video
Top Stories
Crime in School: Special Report
Video
Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools
Video
Wilson County Schools remains vigilant against guns on campus
Video
Could signs warning of weapons-trained teachers help curb school violence and crime?
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Predators, from the ice to the airlines
Video
Top Stories
Caleb Plant gears up for ‘homecoming’ fight, aims to stay undefeated
Video
Top Stories
Titans search for pass rush help could be expensive
Volunteers smother Arkansas 82-61
Kentucky rallies for 78-64 win at Vanderbilt
Bristol Motor Speedway meets with Mayor Cooper about Fairgrounds
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
Previous Alert
1
of
/
20
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Bedford County Schools
1
of
/
20
Closings
Cannon County Schools
2
of
/
20
Closings
Coffee County Schools
3
of
/
20
Closings
Cumberland County TN Schools
4
of
/
20
Closings
DeKalb County Schools
5
of
/
20
Closings
Fentress County Schools
6
of
/
20
Closings
Franklin County Schools
7
of
/
20
Closings
Giles County Schools
8
of
/
20
Closings
Hickman County Schools
9
of
/
20
Closings
Lawrence County Schools
10
of
/
20
Closings
Lincoln County Schools
11
of
/
20
Closings
Marshall County Schools
12
of
/
20
Closings
Maury County Schools
13
of
/
20
Closings
Motlow State Community College-All
14
of
/
20
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools
15
of
/
20
Closings
Rutherford County Schools
16
of
/
20
Closings
Smith County Schools
17
of
/
20
Closings
Sumner County Schools
18
of
/
20
Closings
Van Buren County Schools
19
of
/
20
Closings
Warren County TN Schools
20
of
/
20
Beth Hutt
Baby dies after infection from mold in hospital operating room
Video
Don't Miss
Over a dozen roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding
Video
Baby dies after infection from mold in hospital operating room
Video
Michelle Obama to have second elementary school named after her
Video
Family devastated over fake GoFundMe for child with cancer
Gerber launches national search for next ‘Spokesbaby’
Video
Photo of mice squabbling wins prestigious award
Video
Kentucky bill to legalize medical marijuana advances
Trending Stories
2 teenagers killed in Trousdale County crash
Cheatham County man overdoses 3 times in one day
Video
TN lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as “fake news”
Over a dozen roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding
Video
PHOTOS: Damage across Middle Tennessee after Wednesday storms
Community Calendar