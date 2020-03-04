Skip to content
Benjamin Fitch
Man missing after EF-3 tornado tears through Mt. Juliet
Don't Miss
Airport sign lands in Mt. Juliet yard
Man missing after EF-3 tornado tears through Mt. Juliet
Lawmakers move anti-abortion, gun bills amid tornado dig-out
Investigators warn of tornado victim donation scams
Comcast, AT&T offering relief for customers impacted by tornadoes
Biden takes Tennessee in Democratic primary
City of Nashville holds vigil for victims in wake of tornado outbreak
Trending Stories
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Putnam County releases names of missing people
How to help: Donations, volunteers needed following Nashville tornado
Overnight tornado similar to 1998 tornado but followed slightly different track
VIDEO: Cookeville tornado damage
Community Calendar