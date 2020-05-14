Beckett Cypher

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
29K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
Top Stories
‘Not an acceptable answer:’ Trump disagrees with Fauci on keeping some schools closed this fall
2 charged with making pornographic movies on federal land in Stewart County
Video
Virus whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
5-year-old who stole parents car gets second ride in Lamborghini, meets celebrities
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Kayla Anderson: 5.14.20
Video
Top Stories
Mookie Betts surprises Nashville shoppers
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is OK with NFL extending ‘virtual’ offseason until the end of May
Video
Nashville SC individual workouts are restricted, but boosting team morale
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Emily Proud: 05.12.20
Video
Nashville SC’s Tanner Dieterich uses new platform to support old stomping grounds
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beckett Cypher
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
Don't Miss
29K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
‘Not an acceptable answer:’ Trump disagrees with Fauci on keeping some schools closed this fall
2 charged with making pornographic movies on federal land in Stewart County
Video
Virus whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
5-year-old who stole parents car gets second ride in Lamborghini, meets celebrities
Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks
Video
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
Trending Stories
Blue Angels to fly over Middle Tennessee Thursday
Video
Police: Metro officer shoots ‘aggressive’ man during domestic violence call in North Nashville
Video
2 charged with making pornographic movies on federal land in Stewart County
Video
Police: Man killed while trying to buy marijuana in North Nashville
Video
Vanderbilt releases newest COVID-19 modeling report
Video