Beats by Dre

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Unsolved Tennessee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
TDH: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 53,514 total, 665 deaths in Tennessee
Sevier County to issue mandate requiring face mask usage
Video
Blackout Day 2020: Where to find more than 800 Black-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
BMI Jam Sessions
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
July 4th Celebration
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
MLB to Nashville gets Major League help
Top Stories
Nashville SC opening match in MLS is Back Tournament postponed after 5 players test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Vols’ John Fulkerson surprises 5-year-old fan for his birthday
Video
Bubble trouble: Nashville SC’s positive tests and more concerns with Davey Shepherd
Video
NHL, players’ union announce plan to resume play on August 1
Former Red Sox GM moves to Nashville to start expansion team
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TDH: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 53,514 total, 665 deaths in Tennessee
Beats by Dre
Beats by Dre announces Bubba Wallace endorsement deal: ‘Hate cannot win the day’
Don't Miss
Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
TDH: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 53,514 total, 665 deaths in Tennessee
Sevier County to issue mandate requiring face mask usage
Video
Blackout Day 2020: Where to find more than 800 Black-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee
New bar, restaurant restrictions announced by Shelby County Health Department
LIVE: Trump, First Lady to discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
Live
State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season; first time since World War II
Video
Trending Stories
‘Heatmaps’ show new cluster of COVID-19 cases in downtown Nashville
Gallery
Tennessee doctors urge Gov. Lee to take immediate action to correct ‘failed COVID-19 response’
Video
Wilson County school leaders outline plan for return to class, including choices for parents
Video
TDH: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 53,514 total, 665 deaths in Tennessee
Face masks required in Williamson County beginning Wednesday
Video