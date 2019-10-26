Bail lawsuit

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
213 expired prescription drugs recovered at Brentwood Drug Take-Back event
Top Stories
Elton John cancels Indy show two days before Nashville concert
THP reporting 7 semi-trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson Counties
Middle Tennessee Electric working to restore power outages
3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump Tennessee
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
The strange history of Gallatin
Top Stories
Historic Gallatin BBQ joint home to live music, lively spirits
Top Stories
Car thefts, burglaries and youth crime top list of crime trends in Murfreesboro
WATCH: Town Hall from Murfreesboro City Hall
Murfeesboro 2035 plan is a roadmap to the future
Rutherford County ranked 3rd best place to live in Tennessee
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Delanie Walker, Adoree Jackson ruled out for Sunday vs. Bucs
Top Stories
Predators’ Rinne flawless in blanking Wild 4-0
WATCH: Henry finding confidence, consistency in run game
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 9
Titans kicker Ryan Succop designated to return from IR
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Bail lawsuit
Discord over deal to settle Houston-area bail lawsuit
Don't Miss
Metro government continues to combat domestic violence
6 things to know about Tennessee vs. South Carolina
Driver crashes through front yard of Smyrna home
Police: Man involved in crash that killed 2 in Montgomery Co. arrested
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responds to Sevier Co. commissioner’s homophobic comments
Police need to identify two men, one woman involved in apparent drug-related robbery
Washington banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
Trending Stories
TobyMac mourns oldest son: ‘He wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell’
Nashville restaurant among the best in U.S.
THP reporting 7 semi-trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson Counties
Snickers giving away free bags of candy
Middle Tennessee Electric working to restore power outages
Community Calendar