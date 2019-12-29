Skip to content
NTSB looking for witnesses to Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette
Top Stories
NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe
Police: 2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman
Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood
Fan Zone on Broadway, Battle of the Bands cancelled for remainder of Sunday
Sumner County Slayings: The April 2019 murders of 8 people in Westmoreland
Top Stories
A look back at Middle Tennessee’s historic rainfall, flooding in February
Top Stories
Remembering 2 Middle Tennessee law enforcement officers killed on duty in 2019
Musician’s murder, juvenile arrests shake Music City
The election of John Cooper: A look at Nashville’s historic mayoral race
Nashville shines as host for historic NFL Draft
‘Baby Shark’ creators release Navajo version of viral video
There’s a Texas-size area of hot sea water off the coast of New Zealand
Pizza maker makes feast for taste buds and eyes
Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas
Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension
Police: All 7 killed in Hawaii tour helicopter crash
Alligators, pricey bananas and naked people: 2019 in Florida
There’s a Texas-size area of hot sea water off the coast of New Zealand
Metro police respond to shooting, crash in outh Nashville; One fatality confirmed
Tennessee gun law to change in 2020
Titans eye playoffs with win in Houston
Police say organized crime rings are targeting Downtown Nashville
Community Calendar