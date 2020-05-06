AudioBooks

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
McDonald’s employee rescues woman driving into oncoming traffic after having seizure
Video
Top Stories
Military member who works near Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Home invasion suspect says he re-entered home to find his car keys, murdered couple
Video
Pregnant woman dies after being hit by Indiana officer’s car
Video
California dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Predators Forsberg talks life during COVID-19, returning to play and burying Fil-bruary forever
Top Stories
Tennessee Titans release 2020 schedule, preseason games to air on WKRN-TV
Top Stories
Titans add 14 undrafted free agents
Logan Ryan gives Nashville one last gift
WATCH: Titans’ Jones, Joseph trust NFL will make the right decision when bringing players back to facilities
Video
NFL makes plans to reopen team facilities
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.
AudioBooks
Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in new audiobook series
Don't Miss
McDonald’s employee rescues woman driving into oncoming traffic after having seizure
Video
Military member who works near Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Home invasion suspect says he re-entered home to find his car keys, murdered couple
Video
Pregnant woman dies after being hit by Indiana officer’s car
Video
California dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack
Video arraignment to be held for Megan Boswell on May 8
Man livestreamed chase, moments before he was killed in Indianapolis police shooting
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee to set ‘murder hornet’ traps later this month
Video
Nashville to enter Phase One of reopening on May 11th
Video
What Broadway will look like as Nashville opens Monday
Video
Two arrested for the shooting death of unarmed Georgia man
Tennessee Titans release 2020 schedule, preseason games to air on WKRN-TV