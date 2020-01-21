Athletic compensation

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Four vacant homes burned in Houston and Dickson Counties; Houston Fire Chief says suspicious origin
Top Stories
Tennessee lawmakers push bill to pay college athletes
Metro Council asks Gov. Lee to veto anti-LGBT adoption bill
Man arrested for recent robberies in Robertson Co.
Dreading the wait for a new driver license? Relief could be on the way
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Local barber gives back to school kids with free haircuts
Top Stories
WATCH: Behind the Badge
Top Stories
Behind the Badge: The emotional impact of drawing an officer’s gun
Behind the Badge: The ‘calling’ to help make a difference
Behind the Badge: What officers are thinking during high-speed pursuits
Behind the Badge: Officers specialize in unpredictability
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Keep the king? Titans face tough decision with Derrick Henry
Top Stories
Titans DB coach Kerry Coombs to be Ohio State DC
Top Stories
Uncertainty for 22 Titans as free agency looms
Titans DC Dean Pees announces retirement
WATCH: Mariota thankful for time in Nashville, no doubt about future
PHOTOS: Titans fans tailgating at AFC Championship
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro
Athletic compensation
Tennessee lawmakers push bill to pay college athletes
Don't Miss
Four vacant homes burned in Houston and Dickson Counties; Houston Fire Chief says suspicious origin
Tennessee lawmakers push bill to pay college athletes
Metro Council asks Gov. Lee to veto anti-LGBT adoption bill
Man arrested for recent robberies in Robertson Co.
Dreading the wait for a new driver license? Relief could be on the way
NASA asks for votes to help pick name for next Mars rover
Scam threatens NES service cut after 30-minute deadline
Trending Stories
Woman takes law enforcement on 3-county high-speed chase
Remote Irish island looking for 2 people to relocate and run its coffee shop
Man kills coyote with bare hands after it attacks 2-year-old son
USGS: 2.5-magnitude earthquake reported in Middle Tennessee was ‘false reading’
Police: Three men kick down door at victim’s home, shoot him multiple times
Community Calendar