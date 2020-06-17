Athens police

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Top Stories
Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’
Top Stories
First Juneteenth celebration planned in Winchester, TN
Target permanently raises starting pay to $15 an hour
Gallatin aquatics facility closes for 2020 season
2 Williamson County deputies hurt after gun accidentally discharges
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis
Top Stories
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett has Covid-19
Top Stories
NFL moving Pro Bowl to Las Vegas
NASCAR moving All-Star race to Bristol
Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus
Berger wins at Colonial in the PGA Tour’s return
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
“Reverse Parade” Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
Athens police
Police issue bear warning in Athens
Don't Miss
Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’
First Juneteenth celebration planned in Winchester, TN
Target permanently raises starting pay to $15 an hour
Gallatin aquatics facility closes for 2020 season
2 Williamson County deputies hurt after gun accidentally discharges
Murfreesboro attorney accused of forcing female clients to pay fees with sex
Police issue bear warning in Athens
Trending Stories
Metro Council approves budget including 34% property tax increase
Video
Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
Video
Detailed citations released for Nashville businesses violating orders of Phase Two
Video
Murfreesboro attorney accused of forcing female clients to pay fees with sex
‘Heatmaps’ show concentration of active, cumulative cases COVID-19 in Nashville
Video