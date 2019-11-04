Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Fatal crash involving motorcycle and SUV closes roadway
Top Stories
Dems release 2 impeachment inquiry transcripts
Governor wants 1% budget scenario from all state departments
Montgomery County Commission set to vote on Clarksville Multi-Purpose Event Center
Hero cop pulls two people from burning car
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Encountering the Bell Witch
Top Stories
Mystery surrounds historic old state prison in Nashville
Top Stories
The legend of the Bell Witch
Spirits still linger at Smyrna’s Sam Davis Home
Creepy Tales from Tennessee’s Capitol — Read on, if you dare!
Cragfont Home in Sumner County known for its architecture, hauntings
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Titans season already on the brink after 9 games
Top Stories
Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game
Opinion: Who is the Titans current MVP? Should there be one?
LSU coach Orgeron: Linebacker Divinity has left the team
WATCH: Breaking down Titans 30-20 loss at Carolina with Buck Reising
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
arrests
Meth On The Rise In Middle Tennessee
Don't Miss
Shark Tank’s Maddox Prichard watched his pitch to investors
Several officers nearly hit on side of the road in Middle TN in past week
Nashville Firefighters say the cause of Ewing Drive house fire is arson
Rutherford County rescue teams respond to a four-vehicle crash Sunday night
1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election
In fading ritual, WWII rescuer reunites with Jews she saved
A mom passed out on the side of a highway from a heroin overdose. Her 12-year-old called police
Trending Stories
Hero cop pulls two people from burning car
MNPS teacher tells police she was thrown into a desk at Oliver Middle School
Meth On The Rise In Middle Tennessee
Christian rapper TobyMac postpones tour following death of oldest son
Titans season already on the brink after 9 games
Community Calendar