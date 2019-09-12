arrest warrant

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
POLL: What should John Cooper’s top priority be as Mayor of Nashville?
Top Stories
David Briley concedes, John Cooper to be next Mayor of Nashville
Election Results: General Runoff Election September 12th, 2019
6 arrested after string of armed robberies in Nolensville
After a wet summer, dry conditions taking over in parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Fifty-Forward program helps retired men do bold things
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Ole Smoky Moonshine
Top Stories
Clarksville: The Good, The Bad, The Future Town Hall
New business developments boom in Clarksville
Nashville’s neighbor to the north, Clarksville is a real estate gold mine
Diversity remains key to thriving Clarksville community
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Predators expectations are high as training camp opens up
Top Stories
Former NFL player Terrell Roberts shot and killed
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 3
Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces
VIDEO: Eddie George takes on GMN’s Jared
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
David Briley concedes, John Cooper to be next Mayor of Nashville
arrest warrant
Assault warrant issued for former Metro officer after alleged violent altercation with woman on camera
Trending Stories
Election Results: General Runoff Election September 12th, 2019
6 arrested after string of armed robberies in Nolensville
General Runoff Election Results: September 12th, 2019
David Briley concedes, John Cooper to be next Mayor of Nashville
WATCH: News 2 Mayoral election special at 7 pm
Don't Miss
Amazon to bring tech training to some Metro schools
Davidson County inmate back in custody after failing to return from work release
Ewe on the loose in Bellevue
WATCH: News 2 Mayoral election special at 7 pm
Road blocked by broken utility pole in Hermitage
Tennessee names new state veterinarian
Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why
Community Calendar