Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Tennessee group rescues over 50 dogs rescued from overcrowded Louisiana shelter
Top Stories
Metro police respond to stabbing, double shooting in East Nashville
Bacteria likely hiding in your household washing machine
Prescription medications, narcotics stolen from local pharmacy
Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars — but they’re not cheap
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Franklin bookstore owners serve as back story for book turned into movie
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
Top Stories
Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
Gun store burglaries contribute to dangerous trend
Federal firearms charges on the rise as Nashville cracks down on gun crime
Metro police continue efforts to crack down on juveniles with guns
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Preds among StubHub’s top 10 in-demand teams for the first time
Top Stories
Cavaliers rookie Windler could miss 6 weeks with leg injury
Friday injury report for Titans at Falcons
Antonio Brown says he’s not quite ready for retirement
Banners honoring Steve McNair, Eddie George displayed over downtown Nashville on 9/27
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
arc
Tennessee group rescues over 50 dogs rescued from overcrowded Louisiana shelter
Trending Stories
Metro, Goodlettsville police looking for serial bad check writer
Driver to be charged after chase and wrong-way crash on I-65 South in Spring Hill
Metro police respond to stabbing, double shooting in East Nashville
Bacteria likely hiding in your household washing machine
Labradoodle creator says he regrets ‘Frankenstein’s monster’
Don't Miss
Tennessee group rescues over 50 dogs rescued from overcrowded Louisiana shelter
Metro police respond to stabbing, double shooting in East Nashville
Bacteria likely hiding in your household washing machine
Prescription medications, narcotics stolen from local pharmacy
Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars — but they’re not cheap
World’s first transgender pro boxer is new face of Everlast
World’s best cities for people who love to shop
Community Calendar