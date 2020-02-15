Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
US Marshals looking for man accused of stealing thousands from women he met online
Top Stories
Pregnant SC woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks, unborn baby, man also died
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
THP, local agencies want you to be safe on Highway 70
Video
Police: Driver goes off I-65 and down embankment onto frontage road
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Antique collector inspires a new generation of musicians
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee’s Hidden History: Special Report
Video
Top Stories
Crime in School: Special Report
Video
Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools
Video
Wilson County Schools remains vigilant against guns on campus
Video
Could signs warning of weapons-trained teachers help curb school violence and crime?
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Belmont names court after longtime head coach Rick Byrd
Video
Top Stories
PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
Top Stories
Predators top Blues 4-3 on Granlund’s power-play goal
Opinion: Take positives from Predators win, but problems still need fixing
Plant vs. Feigenbutz- No love on this Valentines Day
Video
Titans agree to 1-year extension with TE Anthony Firkser
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead in Florida home by deputies serving warrant for child sex abuse charges
2
of
/
2
Closings
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools
Apartment Building
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
Don't Miss
US Marshals looking for man accused of stealing thousands from women he met online
Pregnant SC woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks, unborn baby, man also died
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
THP, local agencies want you to be safe on Highway 70
Video
Police: Driver goes off I-65 and down embankment onto frontage road
Missing 20-year-old Wayne County man found dead
Spirit Airlines moving operations from Florida to Tennessee because of hurricanes
Trending Stories
New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words
2 dead after shootout in Antioch Kroger parking lot
Video
Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead in Florida home by deputies serving warrant for child sex abuse charges
Tennessee bill would remove license requirements for 25+ jobs
Video
Proposed bill could ban single-use plastic bags in Tennessee
Video
Community Calendar