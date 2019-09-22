Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Firefighters extinguish several brush fires in Middle Tennessee, Kentucky this weekend
Top Stories
Darius and Dylan: Catching up with the Cavs rookies
Two teenagers suffer gunshot wounds in South Nashville
Officials investigate possible meningitis case at NC college
Trump suggests he raised Biden with Ukraine’s president
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
Top Stories
Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
Top Stories
Gun store burglaries contribute to dangerous trend
Federal firearms charges on the rise as Nashville cracks down on gun crime
Metro police continue efforts to crack down on juveniles with guns
Mt. Juliet police step up in fight against stolen guns
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: College Football AP Top 25 Poll Revealed
Top Stories
Darius and Dylan: Catching up with the Cavs rookies
WATCH: Talkin’ Tennessee Titans with Turron Davenport
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
Rutgers football player punches his own quarterback while celebrating TD
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
ap poll
WATCH: College Football AP Top 25 Poll Revealed
Trending Stories
Darius and Dylan: Catching up with the Cavs rookies
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s sergeant pulls bag of fentanyl from woman’s mouth, enough to kill the entire county
3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug overdose
Victim identified in deadly crash with dump truck
Two teenagers suffer gunshot wounds in South Nashville
Don't Miss
Officials investigate possible meningitis case at NC college
Trump suggests he raised Biden with Ukraine’s president
Reports: Some WeWork directors seek to remove CEO
All roadways reopened following I-440 and I-65 closures
World leaders feel the heat in upcoming climate summit
4 Chinese tourists killed in Utah bus accident identified
United Auto Workers strike against GM may be headed to day 8
Community Calendar