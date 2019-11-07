Antwaun Jordan

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Historic Nashville announces ‘Nashville 9’ for 2019
Top Stories
Turtles at park found painted with swastikas
15-year-old charged in murder of shooting victim left at door of Nashville General Hospital
Police: Suspect charged after pawning stolen items using his own ID
Hendersonville Waffle House shooting suspect charged in Nashville
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
CMA Awards
Top Stories
FiftyForward Card Crusaders gearing up for holiday season with greeting cards
Top Stories
Encountering the Bell Witch
Top Stories
Mystery surrounds historic old state prison in Nashville
The legend of the Bell Witch
Spirits still linger at Smyrna’s Sam Davis Home
Creepy Tales from Tennessee’s Capitol — Read on, if you dare!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans remain positive while preparing for Kansas City
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans offense struggles to find its identity
Cory Curtis: Week 10 NFL Power Rankings
Titans host Fort Campbell soldiers for flag football
Titans lose Malcolm Butler for rest of season
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
15-year-old charged in murder of shooting victim left at door of Nashville General Hospital
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
Antwaun Jordan
Police: Suspect charged after pawning stolen items using his own ID
Don't Miss
15-year-old charged in murder of shooting victim left at door of Nashville General Hospital
Police: Suspect charged after pawning stolen items using his own ID
Hendersonville Waffle House shooting suspect charged in Nashville
Study: Graduates would spend a week in jail to erase student loan debt
Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student found dead with husband
Gatlinburg mother charged in 2017 hot car death sentenced to 4-year probation
Police: Suspect selling crack cocaine flees traffic stop in Nashville
Trending Stories
15-year-old charged in murder of shooting victim left at door of Nashville General Hospital
Funding for HBCUs expires after Congress can’t agree on bill
Historic Nashville announces ‘Nashville 9’ for 2019
Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student found dead with husband
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to extend school day by 3 hours
Community Calendar