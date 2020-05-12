Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Man arrested after flashing BB gun at off-duty reserve officer
Video
Top Stories
Murfreesboro Kroger employee previously diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Metro Police searching for armed robber who robbed victim on Facebook Live
Video
House proposes new stimulus bill and remote voting
TDH reports 265 deaths, 16,111 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Nashville SC’s Tanner Dieterich uses new platform to support old stomping grounds
Video
Top Stories
Baseball owners OK plan that could lead to July start, source says
Top Stories
Nashville Sounds hopeful fans return with baseball
Study underway to determine mental health impact of no sports on youth athletes
Video
AHL cancels remainder of season due to ongoing pandemic
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson & Emily Proud: 05.10.20
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Murfreesboro Kroger employee previously diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
antibody
Antibody tests and plasma donations create possible treatment options for coronavirus
Don't Miss
Man arrested after flashing BB gun at off-duty reserve officer
Video
Murfreesboro Kroger employee previously diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Metro Police searching for armed robber who robbed victim on Facebook Live
Video
House proposes new stimulus bill and remote voting
TDH reports 265 deaths, 16,111 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video
Oklahoma woman accused of using machete in killing, police say
Police investigating after woman’s body found outside Murfreesboro apartment complex
Trending Stories
Weekly, cumulative ‘heatmaps’ show concentration of COVID-19 in Nashville
Murfreesboro Kroger employee previously diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Tennessee scores an ‘F’ in social distancing
Video
9-year-old lands nearly 80 pound sturgeon on Old Hickory Lake
TDH reports 265 deaths, 16,111 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video