Anthony Rivera

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Top Stories
‘Dolly Parton’s America’ podcast wins Peabody Award
Top Stories
Man shoots at home more than 12 times, Murfreesboro police make arrest
Music venue officials reevaluate concert series, following chase rice concert backlash
Video
Mt. Juliet police investigate attempted burglary at gun shop
Police: 1 murdered outside Nashville apartment complex Sunday night
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: June 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Austin Peay suspends athletic workouts over COVID-19
Top Stories
Titans share powerful video message to “end racism”
Video
NASCAR cancels Champion’s week and Cup Series Awards in Nashville
Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says
Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon finished 3rd on PGA Tour
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
July 4th Celebration
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Anthony Rivera
Nashville man wanted in father’s murder surrenders to police
Don't Miss
‘Dolly Parton’s America’ podcast wins Peabody Award
Man shoots at home more than 12 times, Murfreesboro police make arrest
Music venue officials reevaluate concert series, following chase rice concert backlash
Video
Mt. Juliet police investigate attempted burglary at gun shop
Police: 1 murdered outside Nashville apartment complex Sunday night
Contact tracers overwhelmed by increasing COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Video
Survey shows about half wearing masks in Shelby County
Trending Stories
Governor Lee extends State of Emergency through August 29
Video
Face masks now required in Nashville
Video
New video shows conditions of home where child found locked in cage, 700 animals abused
Video
TDH reports 2,125 new COVID-19 cases, 42,297 total, 592 deaths in Tennessee
Video
Couple draw guns at protesters heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
Video