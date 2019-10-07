Angella Hale

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Florida man beat, raped pregnant girlfriend to kill fetus, police say
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit, killed along I-40 in Hickman County
Spring Hill gas station robbed at gunpoint
Man accused of murdering woman with RV outside Kentucky expo center
Sheriff: Drugs, unrestrained children found in moving truck
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Is the ‘sanctuary cities triangle’ over?
Top Stories
Grassroots group fights to defend Tennessee immigrants, fears for safety in current climate
Top Stories
Growing number of migrant farmworkers in Tennessee helping Ag economy
ICE in Tennessee: Man faces fifth deportation from United States
ICE: Man sought during Hermitage human chain incident is a convicted criminal
How did an undocumented Honduran teen end up working in Ashland City?
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Breaking down the Titans loss to Buffalo
Top Stories
Josh Allen throws 2 TD passes as Bills smother Titans 14-7
POLL: How would you rate the Titans performance vs Bills?
Titans search for consistency in game against Bills
Ole Miss runs away from Vanderbilt in 2nd half, wins 31-6
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman, teen son stabbed to death in Antioch; Suspect sought
Angella Hale
Man accused of murdering woman with RV outside Kentucky expo center
Trending Stories
Woman, teen son stabbed to death in Antioch; Suspect sought
Road closures expected Monday for Pence visit to Nashville
Heavy rain continues across Middle Tennessee Monday morning
Pedestrian hit, killed along I-40 in Hickman County
Nevada fighting to keep ‘zombie deer’ from entering state
Don't Miss
Deadly Murfreesboro Pike crash victim identified
Strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon
‘Cupcake Crook’ caught on camera breaking into popular Nashville bakery
Mantha, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings over Predators 5-3
Fromm helps No. 3 Georgia trounce Tennessee 43-14
Witness in ex-Dallas officer’s murder trial shot and killed
Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law in impeachment inquiry
Community Calendar