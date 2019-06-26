angelito parades

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
4th of July
Kid Crime Wave
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Knox County Couple Confronts Scammer
Top Stories
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Police: 25 guns stolen from cars in the last week
After 13 years Dixie Chicks say new album is coming
New development brings first rooftop bar to Hillsboro Village
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
Tennessee Hemp: Past, Present & Future
Top Stories
3 plead guilty in 16-year-old’s fatal overdose in Smyrna
Even over summer, SROs focus on teaching students how to stay safe
Nashville detective treated for drug exposure following traffic stop
Gallatin reports 2 more fatal overdoses in growing crisis across Tennessee
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Top Stories
Vandy fan rides in style to College World Series
Top Stories
Vandy rides Rocker to 4-1 win, forces a Game 3 vs. Michigan
News 2 sits down with family of Vandy fan-favorite Julian Infante
Vanderbilt superfan awarded all-expense paid trip to Omaha
Italy to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Community
As Seen on 2
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Hyundai of Cool Springs Hero: Lt. Travis Plotzer with THP
Top Stories
Pets of the Week for June 25, 2019
Top Stories
Prize winners from 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Take 2: Empire Today makes getting new, affordable floors easy
Pets of the Week for June 18, 2019
60 bunnies seized by Metro last month have nearly doubled in number
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
iReport2
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
angelito parades
Murfreesboro man charged with raping 10-year-old girl
Don't Miss
Knox County Couple Confronts Scammer
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Police: 25 guns stolen from cars in the last week
After 13 years Dixie Chicks say new album is coming
New development brings first rooftop bar to Hillsboro Village
Small, minority-owned businesses struggle with Nashville’s growth
1 killed in Clarksville crash
Community Calendar