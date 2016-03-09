Angela Warfield-nevils

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Martial arts master on mission following tragedy
Top Stories
TN Highway Safety Office launches campaign against riding scooters while impaired
Lawsuit: Memphis woman, former trainer accuses Antonio Brown of raping her
Police investigate after parked trailer stolen
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Art of the Craft: Ole Smoky Moonshine
Top Stories
Clarksville: The Good, The Bad, The Future Town Hall
Top Stories
New business developments boom in Clarksville
Nashville’s neighbor to the north, Clarksville is a real estate gold mine
Diversity remains key to thriving Clarksville community
‘Crime knows no borders’: Significant increase in auto thefts, burglaries in Clarksville
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Week 2 NFL Power Rankings
Top Stories
Byard, UHC hands out Nike shoes to students
Titans add center Hronnis Grasu
Breaking down the Titans victory in Cleveland
LSU moves up to give SEC 3 of top 4 in AP poll
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Weather Authority University: Fall 2019
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Angela Warfield-nevils
Mother of bride-to-be files small claims suit against wedding planner
Nashville wedding planner advises brides to do research
Trending Stories
‘I was riding in a parade’: Man atop moving car on I-40 disputes charge
Driver killed, 7 children injured in Mississippi bus crash
Man with long criminal history arrested with multiple weapons in Gallatin
‘It’s just, why?:’ 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in Hermitage murder-suicide
Metro student starts petition for 4-day school week
Don't Miss
Mississippi man gets 11 years for his part in cross burning
Gun stolen during car burglaries, another car also stolen
Local non-profit in the Bahamas to help with Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery
Man with long criminal history arrested with multiple weapons in Gallatin
Police: construction workers robbed at gunpoint
“Sanctuary City” issue deeply divides new TN House speaker and Nashville’s mayor
‘I was riding in a parade’: Man atop moving car on I-40 disputes charge
Community Calendar