Andiana Velez
Connecticut woman charged with abandoning baby in trash bin
Don't Miss
She was pregnant with COVID-19, but this 25-year-old left the hospital with her baby in her arms
Video
Video
Video
Video
2 in custody, 1 sought in Mt. Juliet after suspects fled from stolen vehicle
Video
Thanksgiving get-together? Virus spread possible even after testing negative
Video
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,472 new cases, 53 deaths reported on Nov. 18
Video
Ahead of holidays, Tennessee spurns mask mandate requests
Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
White House: COVID-19 spread in Tennessee ‘has become deeper and unyielding’
Video
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions