Amy Harwell

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Community Unrest
Unsolved Tennessee
Pass or Fail
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
COVID recommendations may limit Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
Louisiana mother donates kidney to save her 7-year-old son
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
TV Schedule
ABC News
Latest Video
Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
It Starts With Mom
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Cory Curtis: 13 takeaways from Titans win in Baltimore
Top Stories
Henry’s TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24
Gallery
Top Stories
Trask, No. 6 Florida get “ho-hum” win over Vandy, 38-17
Predators put in ice at Bridgestone Arena, season start date still in question
Video
Titans place Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve
SEC Weekend: Who will start at QB for the Vols?
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Light Up The House
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Franktown Festival of Lights
Home for the Holidays
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amy Harwell
Judge halts federal execution after Nashville lawyers contract virus
Don't Miss
Underground concert venue burglarized in Grundy County
Video
Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
COVID recommendations may limit Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
Louisiana mother donates kidney to save her 7-year-old son
Video
2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
Video
Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?
Trending Stories
Nashville ICU nurse becomes COVID-19 patient, fights for his life at Saint Thomas West
Video
Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?
Indoor, outdoor gatherings in Nashville limited to 8 people
Williamson County man loses sudden battle to COVID-19 as state cases soar
Video
Police: 19 citations, 3 arrests while enforcing mask mandate on Broadway over weekend