WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
Amy Harris-Aber
MTSU doctoral candidate details battle with COVID-19: ‘I don’t wish this on anyone’
Video
Don't Miss
Lime relaunches scooter program in Nashville for essential workers
30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
Trending Stories
Video